NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING FOR VARIANCE APPEALS FROM THE ZONING ORDINANCE FOR ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Adjustment will conduct a hybrid virtual and in-person public hearing on Thursday, March 9, 2023, beginning at 11:15 AM, at the Government Services Center, 201 South 3rd Avenue West, Virginia, MN, regarding the following: 1. Peder Larson, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article IV, Section 4.3 D, to allow an addition to a principal dwelling located outside the shore impact zone to exceed 400 square feet allowed. Lot 14, Sylvan Park Plat, S5, T62N, R16W (Greenwood) - 11:30 AM 2. Scott Holm, requesting after-the-fact relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article IV, Section 4.3, to allow an addition that will increase a nonconformity by decreasing the shoreline setback. Lot 8, Wa Kem Up Shores, S27, T63 N, R18 W (Beatty). – 12:00 PM 3. Theodore Klein, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article III, Section 3.2, to allow an accessory structure at a reduced property line setback. SW1/4 OF SW1/4 EX WLY 520 FT OF SLY 420 FT, S12, T51N, R18W (Culver) - 12:45 PM 4. Bart Edward Hanson, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article III, Section 3.2 and Section 3.7 to allow a structure at a reduced property line setback, reduced road centerline setback, and a reduced road right-of-way setback. Lot 15 of Lake Elora Park Plat, S6, T53N, R16W (Unorganized) - 1:15 PM ***This meeting will be open to the public. *** The meeting will be open to the public and live streamed via WebEx, giving the public the opportunity to watch and listen, and even speak to the Board of Adjustment. Please also have the option to listen to the meeting live via telephone. For more information on how to view or participate in the public hearing, please visit the county website at www.stlouiscountymn.gov/departments-a-z/planning-development/land-use If you have any questions, please contact Jenny Bourbonais, St. Louis County Land Use Manager, at bourbonaisj@stlouiscountymn.gov . Citizens can submit public comments relating to the public hearing using one of the following methods: 1. Preferred method: Email your comments to Jenny Bourbonais, St. Louis County Land Use Manager, at bourbonaisj@stlouiscountymn.gov. Emails must be received by noon on Monday, March 6, 2023, in order to be presented to the Board of Adjustment and viewed online. 2. Mail your comments to one of the St. Louis County Government Services addresses (located in Duluth or Virginia). Your comments must be received in the mail by Monday, March 6, 2023 in order to be presented to the Board of Adjustment and viewed online. 3. Provide testimony in person the day of the hearing. It is requested that you contact our office if you anticipate in-person attendance. 4. You will also have the opportunity to raise your "virtual hand" while utilizing the WebEx software during the public hearing. To learn more about WebEx, please visit www.webex.com.