NOTICE OF 30-DAY PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD D

NOTICE OF 30-DAY PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD Draft 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program for the Duluth Metropolitan Area The Duluth-Superior Metropolitan Interstate Council (MIC), located at the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission, 221 West First Street in Duluth, MN, has prepared a draft 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for the Duluth Metropolitan Area. The draft TIP lists all transportation projects in the greater metropolitan area that are proposed to receive federal transportation funds for the four-year period 2024-2027. To view the draft TIP online, visit www.dsmic.org/duluth2027. Public comments are being taken from July 1 through July 30, 2023 on the draft TIP and its proposed projects. Contact Prescott Morrill, by email at pmorrill@ardc.org or by phone at (218) 529-7573 with comments, questions or to request a printed copy of the document. Free TTY services are available through Minnesota Relay at 800-627-3529. Three virtual public input sessions will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2021 from 9am-10am and 4:30pm-5:30pm and on Friday, July 21 from Noon-1pm, to review the proposed projects, answer questions and take comments. These meetings will be held online and by telephone. Login and call-in information for the three meetings can be viewed on the TIP web page at https://dsmic.org/transportation-improvement-program/duluth2027. Public access and public comment opportunities will be provided as permitted by Minn. Stat. § 13D.021 for local government meetings, allowing the use of communications media technology such as telephone and video conferencing. The draft TIP, along with all comments received, will be considered for final approval at the MIC Board meeting on August 16, 2023. Approval of the 2024-2027 TIP by the MIC Board authorizes the use of federal funds for all regionally significant transportation projects within the greater Duluth area for those four years. Public comment is solicited for a 30-day period in accordance with the MIC’s Public Involvement Plan for this Draft document. The MIC’s public participation process satisfies the Duluth Transit Authority’s public participation requirements for the program of projects. (July 1 & 5, 2023) 238826