NOTICE Notice is hereby given that a Tow

NOTICE Notice is hereby given that a Township Election in Fairbanks Township, St. Louis County, MN will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Petrell Hall from 5 pm to 8 pm. Absentee ballot applications will be available from the clerk. If you are a township resident and interested in running for one of these offices, Affidavits of Candidacy may be filed with the clerk at 3448 Lalonde Beach Road, Brimson, MN 55602. Candidate filing period opens on January 3, 2023 and closes at 5 pm January 17, 2023. Please call 218-848-2465 to schedule an appointment. Positions available are: 1 supervisor – 3 year term; 1 treasurer – 2 year term. A $2.00 filing fee is required. Jane Horton, Clerk (Dec. 14, 2022) 130240