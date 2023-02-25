Notice Notice is given that Get Hooked T

Notice Notice is given that Get Hooked Towing LLC at 1718 W 1st St, Duluth, MN 55806 is in possession of the following vehicle: 1994 Freightliner VIN 2FUY3ECB9RA459932 Towed from W Superior St Duluth MN 55806 Date Towed February 6th 2023 Vehicle may be reclaimed under state statute 168b.07 failure to do so under sub. 1, 1A, or 2 will be deemed a waiver of all right in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec. 168.083 (Feb. 25, 2023) 197612