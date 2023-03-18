NOTICE Notice is given that Dukes Towing
NOTICE Notice is given that Duke’s Towing Inc. at 6110 Grand Ave., Duluth, MN 55807 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2008 Ford Fusion Vin#: 3FAHP07118R186680 Towed from: Southbound I-35 & 27th Ave W Duluth, MN Date Towed: 02/27/2023 Plate: ARE5341-WI 2003 Dodge Dakota Vin#: 1D7HG38N63S102286 Towed from: 209 E. 4th St Duluth, MN Date Towed: 03/02/2023 Plate: None 1999 Cadillac Deville Vin#: 1G6KD54Y7XU785293 Towed from: N. 25th Ave W & 3rd St Duluth, MN Date Towed: 03/08/2023 Plate: None (March 18, 2023) 204942