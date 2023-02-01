Notice is given that North Country Towin

Notice is given that North Country Towing LLC P.O. Box 16584 Duluth MN 55816 is in possession of the following vehicles 2003 volkswagon jetta vin# 3VWRK69M63M148758 towed on 12/28/2022 from commonwealth ave &gary st no plate 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 vin#1C6RR6KT4HS601992 Towed on 11/12/2022 from I-35 plate # HVQ-686 (ok) 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Vin# 1G1ZU64805FZ56487 Towed on 12/15/2022 from 8Th ave west & superior st plate #Anj-7310 (wi) 2006 ford focus Vin# 1FAHP31N47W180512 Towed on 1/12/2023 from 75th ave west and grand ave no plate 2011 Ford Escape Vin# 1FMCU9D73BKA45367 towed on 11/29/2022 from Trinity rd & anderson rd Plate #ANJ-7201 (wi) These vehicles may be reclaimed under state statute 168B.07 Failure to do so under sub 1 1a or 2 will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in vehicles and contents and consent to disposal or transfer title of the above said vehicles pursuant to sec 168.083 (Feb 1 & 8, 2023) 182863