Notice is given that NASCAR Towing, LLC, at 23 W. Central Entrance, Suite 248, Duluth, MN 55811 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2009 FORD F150 (White) VIN# 1FTPW14V39FA21959 PLATE# 33B249 SD Towed from 4171 Thunderchief Lane Hermantown, MN 55811 for Business Owner on 8/9/2023 Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07. Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2 will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec.168.083. (August 19 & 26, 2023) 250973