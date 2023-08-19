Notice is given that NASCAR Towing, LLC,
Notice is given that NASCAR Towing, LLC, at 23 W. Central Entrance, Suite 248, Duluth, MN 55811 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2009 FORD F150 (White) VIN# 1FTPW14V39FA21959 PLATE# 33B249 SD Towed from 4171 Thunderchief Lane Hermantown, MN 55811 for Business Owner on 8/9/2023 Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07. Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2 will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec.168.083. (August 19 & 26, 2023) 250973