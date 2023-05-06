Notice is given that NASCAR Towing, LLC, at 23 W. Central Entrance, Suite 248, Duluth, MN 55811 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2021 GMC DENALI 3500 (White) VIN# 1GT49REY5MF162526 PLATE# No Plates Towed from 5696 Miller Trunk Hwy Duluth, MN 55811 for Business Owner on 4/24/2023 Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07. Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2 will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec.168.083. (May 6 & 13, 2023) 221340