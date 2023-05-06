Notice is given that NASCAR Towing, LLC,
Notice is given that NASCAR Towing, LLC, at 23 W. Central Entrance, Suite 248, Duluth, MN 55811 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2021 GMC DENALI 3500 (White) VIN# 1GT49REY5MF162526 PLATE# No Plates Towed from 5696 Miller Trunk Hwy Duluth, MN 55811 for Business Owner on 4/24/2023 Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07. Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2 will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec.168.083. (May 6 & 13, 2023) 221340