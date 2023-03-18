Notice is given that NASCAR Towing, LLC,
Notice is given that NASCAR Towing, LLC, at 23 W. Central Entrance, Suite 248, Duluth, MN 55811 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2022 CHEVY EQUINOX (BLACK) VIN# 3GNAXUEV6NL203486 FL PLATE# 02BYPP Towed from Duluth Airport for Airport Security on 3/7/2023 2018 Toyota Camry (Red) VIN# 4T1BZ1HK6JU505332 TX PLATE# GM51VT Towed from 2030 Arlington Ave for the ST LOUIS COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE on 2/7/2023 Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07. Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2 will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec.168.083. (March 18 & 25, 2023)