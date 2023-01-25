Notice is given that NASCAR Towing, LLC,
Notice is given that NASCAR Towing, LLC, at 23 W. Central Entrance, Suite 248, Duluth, MN 55811 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2008 JEEP COMMANDER (SILVER) VIN# 1J8HG48K08C200861 FL PLATE# LABN41 Towed from Duluth Dodge for the property management on 11/3/2022 Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07. Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2 will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec.168.083. (Jan. 25; Feb. 1, 2023) 171263