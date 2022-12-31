Notice is given that NASCAR Towing, LLC,
Notice is given that NASCAR Towing, LLC, at 23 W. Central Entrance, Suite 248, Duluth, MN 55811 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2022 JEEP COMPASS (Burgundy) VIN# 3C4NJDBB8NT129686 WI PLATE# APJ1789 Towed from Duluth Dodge for the property management on 12/22/2022 Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07. Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2 will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec.168.083. (Dec. 31, 2022; Jan 7, 2023) 140498