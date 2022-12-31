Notice is given that NASCAR Towing, LLC, at 23 W. Central Entrance, Suite 248, Duluth, MN 55811 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2022 JEEP COMPASS (Burgundy) VIN# 3C4NJDBB8NT129686 WI PLATE# APJ1789 Towed from Duluth Dodge for the property management on 12/22/2022 Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07. Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2 will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec.168.083. (Dec. 31, 2022; Jan 7, 2023) 140498