Notice is given that NASCAR Towing, LLC,
Notice is given that NASCAR Towing, LLC, at 23 W. Central Entrance, Suite 248, Duluth, MN 55811 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2017 JEEP COMPASS (Maroon) VIN# 1C4NJCEB5HD198447 WI PLATE# 110VXJ Towed from 5159 Olson Rd for the St Louis County Sheriff’s Office on 10/17/2022 Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07. Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2 will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec.168.083. (Nov. 16 & 23, 2022) 122310