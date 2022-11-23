Notice is given that NASCAR Towing, LLC, at 23 W. Central Entrance, Suite 248, Duluth, MN 55811 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2017 JEEP COMPASS (Maroon) VIN# 1C4NJCEB5HD198447 WI PLATE# 110VXJ Towed from 5159 Olson Rd for the St Louis County Sheriff’s Office on 10/17/2022 Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07. Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2 will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec.168.083. (Nov. 16 & 23, 2022) 122310