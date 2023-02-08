Notice is given that Get Hooked Towing L

Notice is given that Get Hooked Towing LLC at 1718 W 1st St, Duluth, MN 55806 is in possession of the following vehicle: 1989 Dodge Ram VIN 3B4GM07Z9KM957120 Towed from 19th Ave W., Duluth, MN 55806 Date Towed Dec 7th 2022 Vehicle may be reclaimed under state statute 168b.07 failure to do so under sub. 1, 1A, or 2 will be deemed a waiver of all right in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec. 168.083 (Feb 8, 2023) 191654