Notice is given that Dukes Towing Inc. a

Notice is given that Duke’s Towing Inc. at 6110 Grand Ave., Duluth, MN 55807 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2003 Ford Explorer Vin#: 1FMZU73W33ZB19922 Towed from: 700 Garfield Ave Duluth, MN Date Towed: 03/17/2023 Plate: ACN3737-WI 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Vin#: 2G1WX12K539197843 Towed from: I-35 & Hwy 2 Duluth, MN Date Towed: 03/24/2023 Plate: AMR9424-WI Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07 Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec. 168.083 (April 1, 2023) 209947