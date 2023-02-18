Notice is given that Dukes Towing Inc. a

Notice is given that Duke’s Towing Inc. at 6110 Grand Ave., Duluth, MN 55807 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2001 Toyota Avalon Vin#: 4T1BF28B11U134661 Towed from: 1115 W. Michigan St Duluth, MN Date Towed: 12/27/2022 Plate: 8583-FDL 2007 Buick Lacrosse Vin#: 2G4WD582371101514 Towed from: Winnipeg Ave & W. 6th St Duluth, MN Date Towed: 01/26/23 Plate: 578YLW-WI Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07 Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec. 168.083 (Feb. 18, 2023) 195374