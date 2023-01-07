Notice is given that Daves Towing, at 51

Notice is given that Dave’s Towing, at 519 S 59th Ave W, Duluth, MN 55807 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2018 Harley Davidson VIN# 1HD1KBC1XJB623676 Towed from Hermantown Rd for Duluth Police Department on 03/02/2022 Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07. Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2 will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec.168.083. (Jan. 7, 2023) 150580