NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION Eveleth Country Foods IGA, Inc., is in the process of dissolving. On January 31, 2023, Eveleth Country Foods IGA, Inc., filed a Notice of Intent to Dissolve with the Minnesota Secretary of State. Written claims against Eveleth Country Foods IGA, Inc., must be presented to Sapientia Law Group, PLLC, Attn: Ken Edstrom, 120 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55402 on or before May 9, 2023. (Feb. 8, 15 & 22; March 1, 2023) 192644