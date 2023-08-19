NE MN HOME Consortium Public Meeting – H

NE MN HOME Consortium Public Meeting – HOME Funding Process The Northeast Minnesota HOME Consortium will hold a public meeting of the HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) Advisory Committee to review second round applications for fiscal year 2023 funding on Friday, September 22, 2023 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. The meetings will be hosted at the Virginia Public Works Training Facility in the Lake Vermilion Conference Room at 7823 Hwy 135, Virginia MN 55792. For more information, please call Brad Gustafson at 218-742-9563 or email: gustafsonb@stlouiscountymn.gov (Aug. 19, 2023) 250621