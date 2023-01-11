MEETING NOTICE ST. LOUIS COUNTY DRAINAGE AUTHORITY Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Drainage Authority will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Duluth Courthouse, Second Floor, 100 N. 5th Avenue W., Duluth, MN, immediately following the conclusion of all County Board processes (meeting, committee of the whole, etc.). The purpose of this meeting is to conduct a final hearing regarding the redetermination of benefits for St. Louis County Ditch #4. Nancy Nilsen, COUNTY AUDITOR By Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board (Jan 11, 18 & 25, 2023) 154329