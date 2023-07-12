MEETING NOTICE ST. LOUIS COUNTY BOARD BU

MEETING NOTICE ST. LOUIS COUNTY BOARD BUDGET WORKSHOPS Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners will conduct County Board Budget Workshops on Monday, July 17, 2023, beginning at 10:30 a.m., at the Duluth Government Services Center, St. Louis River Room, 320 W. 2 nd St., Duluth, MN, and on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, beginning at 9:30 a.m., at the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation – Administration Building, Conference Room, 4261 Hwy 53 S., Eveleth MN. NANCY J. NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER BY: Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board (July 12, 2023) 240388