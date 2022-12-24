Many Rivers Montessori values diversity in every aspect of the school community. It is the policy of MRM not to discriminate in violation of the law on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, sexual orientation or disability in the administration of its admissions policies, educational policies, scholarship and loan programs, athletic programs and other school-related programs. (Dec. 24, 2022) 136645