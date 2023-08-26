Legal Notice: Notice is given that Dukes

Legal Notice: Notice is given that Duke’s Towing Inc. at 6110 Grand Ave., Duluth, MN 55807 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2014 Nissan Sentra Vin#: 3N1AB7AP7EY229911 Towed from: County Road E & County Road Z, Parkland, WI 54874 Date Towed: 08/21/2023 Plate: 235ZMU WI 2021 Nissan Murano Vin#: 5N1AZ2CJXMC103730 Towed from: 2590 Guss Road, Duluth, MN 55810 Date Towed: 08/22/2023 Plate: PDD9511 TX 1997 Dodge Dakota Vin#: 1B7FL26P8VS280876 Towed from: 506 Spear Avenue, Duluth, MN 55803 Date Towed: 08/22/2023 Plate: None 2001 Ford Escape Vin#: 1FMYU04171KC24717 Towed from: 5430 Grand Avenue, Duluth, MN 55807 Date Towed: 08/15/2023 Plate: USQ527 CO Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07 Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2 will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec. 168.083 (Aug. 26, 2023) 253821