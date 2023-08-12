Legal Notice: Notice is given that Dukes

Legal Notice: Notice is given that Duke’s Towing Inc. at 6110 Grand Ave., Duluth, MN 55807 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2003 Toyota Tundra Vin#: 5TBBT44193S352577 Towed from: Northbound I35 at Blatnik Bridge Date Towed: 07/27/2023 Plate: SM8578 WI 2013 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Vin#: 1HD1KBM13DB644839 Towed from: 8459 Pequaywan Lake Rd, Duluth, MN Date Towed: 07/29/2023 Plate: 514KK WI 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Vin#: 1J8GW48SX4C327478 Towed from: 503 N 50th Ave W, Duluth, MN Date Towed: 08/01/2023 Plate: KFX2549 NY 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Vin#: 2GTEK19T441153395 Towed from: N Arlington Ave & E Central Entrance, Duluth, MN Date Towed: 08/05/2023 Plate: RY4602 WI 2005 Chevrolet Classic Vin#: 1G1ND52F35M102426 Towed from: 601 West Superior Street Duluth, MN Date Towed: 07/30/2023 Plate: ARA9614 WI 2005 Nissan Maxima Vin#: 1N4BA41E25C819465 Towed from: 4005 W Michigan St, Duluth, MN Date Towed: 07/14/2023 Plate: APF4679 WI 2011 Buick Lucerne Vin#: 1G4HA5EM9BU119732 Towed from: US-2 E, Duluth, MN Date Towed: 08/03/2023 Plate: 895ZTX WI Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07 Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2 will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec. 168.083 (Aug. 12, 2023) 249394