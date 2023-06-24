Legal Notice: Notice is given that Dukes

Legal Notice: Notice is given that Duke’s Towing Inc. at 6110 Grand Ave., Duluth, MN 55807 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2014 Ford Fusion Vin#: 1FA6P0H77E5361605 Towed from: 7798 Hwy 8 Culver, MN Date Towed: 06/11/2023 Plate: MMIR062 2007 Mazda 3 Vin#: JM1BK12F771637224 Towed from: 8525 W. Skyline Parkway Duluth, MN Date Towed: 05/29/2023 Plate: 263VEV-Colorado Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07 Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec. 168.083 (June 24, 2023) 236543