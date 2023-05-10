Legal Notice: Notice is given that Dukes
Legal Notice: Notice is given that Duke’s Towing Inc. at 6110 Grand Ave., Duluth, MN 55807 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2010 Chevrolet Silverado Vin#: 1GCSKPEA9AZ153549 Towed from: 216 N. 14th Ave E Duluth, MN Date Towed: 04/22/2023 Plate: MMIR062 2002 Toyota Camry Vin#: 4T1BE32K62U598337 Towed from: 1520 Kenwood Ave Duluth, MN Date Towed: 04/19/2023 Plate: None 2021 Toyota Rav4 Vin#: 2T3P1RFVXMW233937 Towed From: 402 E. 7th St Duluth, MN Date Towed: 04/26/2023 Plate: None (May 10, 2023) 222581