Legal Notice Notice is given that Dukes

Legal Notice Notice is given that Duke’s Towing Inc. at 6110 Grand Ave., Duluth, MN 55807 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2022 Venom X21 Motorcycle Vin#: LUJPCBPE5NA605639 Towed From: 2701 E. 8th St Duluth, MN Date Towed: 08/02/2022 Plate: None 2002 Ford F150 Vin#: 1FTRX18W42NB84950 Towed From: 2334 Lismore Rd Duluth, MN Date Towed: 01/15/2023 Plate: NM9206- Wisconsin Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07 Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec. 168.083 (Jan. 28, 2023) 176920