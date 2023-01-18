Legal Notice: Notice is given that Dukes
Legal Notice: Notice is given that Duke’s Towing Inc. at 6110 Grand Ave., Duluth, MN 55807 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2014 Chrysler 200 Vin#: 1C3CCBAB2EN142607 Towed From: 107 Mt Royal Shopping Circle Duluth, MN Date Towed: 12/16/22 Plate: AFH4007-Wisconsin 2005 Toyota Camry Vin#: 4T1BE32K55U544824 Towed From: 201 E. 2nd St Duluth, MN Date Towed: 12/25/22 Plate: AUB1609-Georgia 2011 Ford Fusion Vin#: 3FAHP0HA2BR108415 Towed from: 2001 W. 3rd St Duluth, MN Date Towed: 01/08/23 Plate: AHA4211-Wisconsin 2016 Hyundai Sonata Vin#: 5NPE24AF0GH417657 Towed from: 2532 W. 2nd St Duluth, MN Date Towed: 01/06/223 Plate: BN51196-Illinois 2001 Buick Lesabre Vin#: 1G4HP54K81U289349 Towed From: 307 Canal Park Drive Duluth, MN Date Towed: 01/13/23 Plate: L035-Lac Courte Oreilles Band 1975 Chevrolet RV30 Vin: CGY3354114178 Towed From: 101 N. 56th Ave W Duluth, MN Date Towed: 11/11/22 Plate: RVE0860-Minnesota (Jan. 18, 2023) 163935