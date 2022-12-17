Legal Notice: Notice is given that Dukes

Legal Notice: Notice is given that Duke’s Towing Inc. at 6110 Grand Ave., Duluth, MN 55807 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2013 Kia Sorento Vin#: 5XYKT3A18DG337542 Towed from: W. Superior St & Garfield Ave Duluth, MN Date Towed: 05/18/2021 Plate: ACZ6467-WI Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07 Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec. 168.083 (Dec. 17, 2022) 131445