Legal Notice: Notice is given that Dukes

Legal Notice: Notice is given that Duke’s Towing Inc. at 6110 Grand Ave., Duluth, MN 55807 is in possession of the following vehicles: 2005 Subaru Outback Vin#: 4S4BP61C957383348 Towed from: 222 N. 2nd Ave E Duluth, MN Date Towed: 11/22/2022 Plate: AMU4238-WI 2014 Ford Fiesta Vin#: 3FADP4BJ1EM228366 Towed from: Bong Bridge Duluth Bound Duluth, MN Date Towed: 11/15/2022 Plate: 255YYP-WI 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix Vin#: 2G2WP522151163015 Towed from: 333 N. 1st Ave W Duluth, MN Date Towed: 11/03/2022 Plate: LQM169-IA Vehicle may be reclaimed under State Statute 168B.07 Failure to do so under sub.1, 1a, or 2will be deemed a waiver of all right and interest in the vehicle contents or consent to transfer title or disposal of the vehicle pursuant to Sec. 168.083 (Dec. 3, 2022) 127939