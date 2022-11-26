Legal Notice Duluth International Airpor

Legal Notice Duluth International Airport FAA Determination on Noise Exposure Maps The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced in the October,6 2022 Federal Register (Volume 87, Number 208, page 65280) its determination that the 2020 Existing Condition Noise Exposure Map and 2026 Future Condition Noise Exposure Map submitted by the Duluth Airport Authority for the Duluth International Airport under the provisions of 49 U.S.C. Section 47503 and 14 CFR Part 150 were found to be in compliance with applicable requirements. 49 U.S.C. Section 47503, provides that no person who acquires property or an interest in property in an area surrounding an airport which has submitted a Noise Exposure Map under the Act shall be entitled to recover damages claimed to result from noise attributable to the airport if that person had actual or constructive notice of the existence of the Noise Exposure Map unless, in addition to all other elements for recovery of damages, the person can show that the damages claimed resulted from a significant change, after the date of acquisition of the property or interest in the property, in either the type or frequency of aircraft operations, the airport layout, the flight patterns, or nighttime operations of the airport. The Duluth Airport Authority hereby provides constructive notice with the publication of this LEGAL NOTICE of the FAA Determination on Noise Exposure Maps. The effective date of the FAA’s determination on the Noise Exposure Maps is October 6, 2022. (Nov. 11, 19 & 26, 2022) 121775