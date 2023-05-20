Lakehead Constructors, Inc. is looking f

Lakehead Constructors, Inc. is looking for certified DBE subcontractors and suppliers to partner with on the City of Duluth Bid #23-4402; 2023 Construct SRE Building. Documents and project information can be downloaded at https://securecc.smartinsight.co/#/PublicBidProject/705040 For Additional Information, please contact Nathan Fox, Lakehead Constructors, Inc. nfox@lakeheadconstructors.com or 1-800-450-5181. Proposals are due to Lakehead Constructors, Inc. 5/31/2023 by 1:00 PM. (May 20 & 24, 2023) 225482