Lakehead Constructors, Inc. is looking f

Lakehead Constructors, Inc. is looking for certified DBE, MBE, WBE and, SBE subcontractors and material suppliers to partner with on the City of Two Harbors Water Treatment Facility Improvements project. QuestCDN Number 8375364 For Additional Information, please contact Kerry Pylka, Lakehead Constructors, Inc.kpylka@lakeheadconstructors.com or 1-800-450-5181. Proposals are due: Tuesday February 21, 2023 by 12:00 P.M. (Feb 8, 11 & 15, 2023) 192249

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.