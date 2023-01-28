Jimmys Towing has the following unclaime

Jimmy’s Towing has the following unclaimed vehicles in their lot. 2013 Buick LaCrosse, license number DEP701, vin 1G4GC5ER5DF301890 towed from Decker Rd. On 9/24/22. 2007 Buick Terraza, license number 950TNC, vin 5GADV33187D109500, towed on 11/15/22 from 3rd Ave E & 3rd St. 1998 Pontiac Grand Am, license number CGC392, vin 1G2NE52MWM513030, towed on 6/02/22 from upper 1st and 1st lot. 2000 Toyota Corolla license number 787VZY, vin 1NXBR12E9YZ361546, towed on 9/30/22 from 725 W 2nd St. 2006 Acura 32T, license number JHW654, vin 19UUA66246A030455, towed on 8/5/22 from 615 N 9th Ave E. 2013 Ford Mustang license number GWC861, vin 1ZVBP8AM4D5218467, towed on 11/21/22 from Target parking lot in Superior, WI. (Jan. 28, 2023) 177078