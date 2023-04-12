INVITATION TO BID One Roof Community Hou
INVITATION TO BID One Roof Community Housing will accept bids for general contracting of 4 new single-family homes in Duluth and Two Harbors. Bid information will be electronically available Wednesday, Apr 5, 2023 at https://1roofhousing.org/request-for-proposals/ Bid deadline Noon, Wednesday, Apr 19, 2023, with a public bid opening via zoom at 1 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89250523346?pwd=eEQvYktQcy9oYkMwVzR3WGE5NUFoUT09, Meeting ID: 892 5052 3346, Passcode: 675631 (April 5 & 12, 2023) 209743