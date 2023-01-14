INVITATION FOR BIDS – updated Jan 11th, 2023 (See Statement Regarding Pre-Construction Meeting) General Contractor Bids for the GRAND RAPIDS EARLY CHILDHOOD HUB – 822 Northeast 5th avenue in GRAND RAPIDS, MN. 55744 – will be received until 2:00 p.m. (CST) Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the office of the Owner in Grand Rapids, MN, at which time they will be publicly opened by the Owner. Written proposals will be received, in duplicate, from GENERAL CONTRACTORS for a Stipulated Sum single source contract. The project consists of interior remodeling of the existing MURPHY ELEMENTARY grade school into a day care facility. All improvements will be within the existing envelope. Exterior doors will be added to classrooms along with other code requirements. HVAC improvements will be done to bring the building into current code compliance. All bids will comply with Chapter 177 of the Minnesota Statutes for prevailing wage rates. Refer to Minn. Stat. §§ 177.41 thru 177.435. A PRE-CONSTRUCTION MEETING WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 A.M. ON THURSDAY JANYUARY 19TH, 2023 AT THE MURPHY SCHOOL. ATTENDANCE IS MANDATORY IN ORDER TO SUBMIT A BID ON THE PROJECT, UNLESS OTHER ARRANGEMENTS ARE MADE IN ADVANCE WITH APPROVAL BY THE OWNER. Proposals shall be submitted on exact copies of the proposal forms in the specifications. All bids should be accompanied by a Bid Security in the form of a certified check or Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total bid. A Payment and Performance Bond for 100% of the contract amount will be required for the project. ALL PROPOSALS ARE REQUIRED TO BE SUBMITTED BREAKING OUT LABOR & MATERIAL, due to the tax exempt status of the Owner, KOOTASCA, with documentation attached. Bidding Documents may be examined at the following locations until bid opening time: ARCHITECT - Lucachick Architecture, Inc., 481 Mag Seven Court SW, Suite #9, Bemidji, Minnesota 56601-0219, Phone: (218) 759-2305, Fax: (218) 759-0407. Bids received from Bidders who are not recorded as having received the Bidding Documents will not be opened. Only Full sets of Plans and specifications will be distributed. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be issued. Copies may be obtained by bidders only for their personal use from the office of the Architect/Engineer. Plans and bidding documents can be obtained electronically via PDF file format from the Architect at no cost on request. Physical copies can be obtained upon receipt of a refundable deposit check of $100 per set. Requests for plans by mail must be accompanied by a $10 non-refundable deposit to cover expenses. Make all deposit & expense checks payable to: KOOTASCA Community Action, 201 NW 4th St – Suite 130, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Plans and specifications shall be returned to the Architect within ten (10) days after contract award to be eligible for a refund of the deposit. All bids shall be in accordance with Bidding Documents prepared by Lucachick Architecture Inc., 481 Mag Seven Court SW, Suite #9, Bemidji, Minnesota 56601 and the consultant team listed in the specifications. Bidders must carry Minnesota Worker’s Compensation insurance and conform to all governing laws of the State of Minnesota. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids or parts thereof, to waive any informalities in bidding, and to award the contract to other than the lowest bidder if, in the discretion of the Owner, the interest of the Owner will be best served thereby. THE OWNER REQUIRES THAT ALL BIDS BE FIRM FOR FORTY-FIVE (45) DAYS FROM THE DATE OF BID OPENING. ANY BID WITHDRAWN IN THAT TIME PERIOD WILL SACRIFICE THE BID SECURITY. FOR THE OWNER: KOOTASCA COMMUNITY ACTION (Jan 14 & 21, 2023) 158001