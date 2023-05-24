INVITATION FOR BIDS HOUSING AND REDEVELO

INVITATION FOR BIDS HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF DULUTH, MN HARBOR HIGHLANDS VI LOCATED IN DULUTH, MN. The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, MN (HRA) will accept sealed bids for the construction of the Harbor Highlands VI development in Duluth, MN. Bids will be accepted at the HRA King Manor Office located at 222 E. 2nd Street, Duluth, Minnesota, 55805, until 11:00 AM (Local time) on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. HRA reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all bids. There will be a non-mandatory virtual Pre-Bid meeting for all interested parties on Tuesday June 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM (Local Time). Attendees may join using the following link: https://bit.ly/harborhighlandsprebid23. If unable to attend, a recording will be available upon request. The Owner will receive sealed bids for the project described in general as follows: Harbor Highlands VI is a 5 building, 40 unit development for the Duluth HRA. The unit mix consists of 1BR, 2BR, 3BR, and 4BR. Each building appears as a-three story building from the lower side of the building and appears as a two-story building from the upper side of the site. Cast in place foundation walls along three sides of the buildings allow the buildings to be set into the hillside for entry to the ground floor units on the low side and entry into the lower level of the two-story units from the high side. The site design consists of 50 surface parking stalls, underground stormwater storage systems, a totlot and many interior sidewalk connections. All buildings are stick framed with fiber substrate siding and vinyl windows. Bid shall awarded to one contractor; partial/segregated bids will not be accepted. All bids must be submitted in writing and received by the HRA on or before 11:00 AM (Local Time) PM Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The Bids must be submitted to: Attn: Terry Paczynski, Procurement & Capital Improvement Manager (PCIM) HRA of Duluth, King Manor Office 222 E. 2nd Street Duluth, MN 55805 Copies of the bidding documents, including specifications and drawings, will be available electronically on May 25, 2023 at www.questcdn.com (Quest Project Number 8514949). There is a download fee of $22.00. Bid document assistance is available by contacting the HRA PCIM at (218) 529-6308, Monday thru Friday, during normal business hours. Bid documents can also be examined at the following locations: Duluth Builders Exchange; Minneapolis Builders Exchange; and MEDA Minority Contractors Plan Room. Contracts for work under the bid will obligate the contractor and subcontractor not to discriminate in employment practices in accordance with the bid Supplementary Conditions. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER/CONTRACTOR HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF DULUTH, MINNESOTA JILL A. KEPPERS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (May 24 & 31, 2023) 226421