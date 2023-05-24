INVITATION FOR BIDS HOUSING AND REDEVELO

INVITATION FOR BIDS HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF DULUTH, MN 230 E. 7th St. 6-PLEX (MN 3-22) EXTERIOR IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED IN DULUTH, MN. The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, MN (HRA) will accept sealed bids for the Exterior Improvements to a 6-Plex at 230 E. 7th St., in Duluth, MN., and the associated storage building on the same site Bids will be accepted at the HRA King Manor Office located at 222 E. 2nd Street, Duluth, Minnesota, 55805, until 2:00 PM (Local time) on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. HRA reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all bids. There will be a non-mandatory Pre-Bid meeting for all interested parties on Thursday June 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM. All interested parties shall meet at the project site, at address listed above. The Owner will receive sealed bids for the complete project as a single lump-sum bid with one bid alternate, described in general as follows: Remove and replace all prefinished metal fascia, soffits, and all siding, shutters and siding accessories. Remove and replace all exterior doors, windows, and exterior and interior window and door trim. Wrap all exterior window and door trim with pre-finished metal cladding, and install and paint interior trim. Remove and replace all exterior building-mounted lights, address signs, and mailboxes. Remove and replace 5 of 6 gas water heaters. In addition, the project will include removing and replacing one existing site stair and railing system, along with removing and replacing all existing site walks, and creating a new site walk, all as defined in the project drawings and specifications. Bid shall awarded to one contractor; partial/segregated bids will not be accepted. All bids must be submitted in writing (email is acceptable) and received by the HRA on or before 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The Bids must be submitted to: Attn: Terry Paczynski, Procurement & Capital Improvement Manager (PCIM) HRA of Duluth, King Manor Office 222 E. 2nd Street Duluth, MN 55805 Copies of the bidding documents, including specifications and drawings, may be obtained by e-mail at tpaczynski@duluthhousing.com and are on file and may be obtained at HRA Office listed above. Bid preparation assistance is available by contacting the HRA PCIM at (218) 529-6308, Monday thru Friday, during normal business hours. Bid documents can also be examined at the following locations: Duluth Builders Exchange; Minneapolis Builders Exchange; and MEDA Minority Contractors Plan Room. Contracts for work under the bid will obligate the contractor and subcontractor not to discriminate in employment practices in accordance with the bid Supplementary Conditions. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER/CONTRACTOR HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF DULUTH, MINNESOTA JILL A. KEPPERS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (May 24 & 31, 2023) 224747