INVITATION FOR BIDS HOUSING AND REDEVELO

INVITATION FOR BIDS HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF DULUTH, MN FAIRMONT HOMES EXTERIOR IMPROVEMENTS PHASE II LOCATED IN DULUTH, MN. The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, MN (HRA) will accept sealed bids for Phase II of the Exterior Improvements in the HRA’s Fairmont Homes development in Duluth, MN. Phase II Improvements relate to three (3) of the 22 buildings within Fairmont Homes. Bids will be accepted at the HRA King Manor Office located at 222 E. 2nd Street, Duluth, Minnesota, 55805, until 2:00 PM (Local time) on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. HRA reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all bids. There will be a non-mandatory Pre-Bid meeting for all interested parties on Thursday May 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM. All interested parties shall meet at the corner of 71st Avenue West and Redruth Street, adjacent to the 3 subject duplexes. The Owner will receive sealed bids for the project described in general as follows: Remove existing low-slope roof overhangs and provide new scissor-truss framed roofs and over-framed dormers at three (3) duplexes located in the HRA’s Fairmont Homes development in Duluth, MN. Addresses are indicated in the drawings, and are all adjacent to each other along 71st Avenue West. In addition, the project will include constructing two (2) porches and two (2) rear-entry canopies per building, along with new steel siding and prefinished metal fascia and soffits. Existing masonry chimneys to be removed and sealed. Under Phase I Work, a separate contract, all three Phase II buildings are scheduled to receive new windows, exterior doors, and water heaters and furnaces, along with the remaining 19 DHRA buildings within Fairmont Homes. Phase I Work will be concurrent with Phase II Work. Bid shall awarded to one contractor; partial/segregated bids will not be accepted. All bids must be submitted in writing (email is acceptable) and received by the HRA on or before 2:00 PM Tuesday May 23, 2023. The Bids must be submitted to: Attn: Terry Paczynski, Procurement & Capital Improvement Manager (PCIM) HRA of Duluth, King Manor Office 222 E. 2nd Street Duluth, MN 55805 Copies of the bidding documents, including specifications and drawings, may be obtained by e-mail at tpaczynski@duluthhousing.com and are on file and may be obtained at HRA Office listed above. Bid preparation assistance is available by contacting the HRA PCIM at (218) 529-6308, Monday thru Friday, during normal business hours. Bid documents can also be examined at the following locations: Duluth Builders Exchange; Minneapolis Builders Exchange; and MEDA Minority Contractors Plan Room. Contracts for work under the bid will obligate the contractor and subcontractor not to discriminate in employment practices in accordance with the bid Supplementary Conditions. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER/CONTRACTOR HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF DULUTH, MINNESOTA JILL A. KEPPERS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (April 26; May 3, 2023) 217360