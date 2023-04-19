INVITATION FOR BIDS HOUSING AND REDEVELO

INVITATION FOR BIDS HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF DULUTH, MN FAIRMONT HOMES MN 3-2 LOCATED IN DULUTH, MN. SEPARATE BIDS FOR: Bid Pack 1: Water Heater & Furnace Replacement Bid Pack 2: Roofing Replacement Bid Pack 3: Siding, Fascia, & Soffits Bid Pack 4: Exterior Doors and Windows Bid Pack 5: Porch Refurbishment The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, MN (HRA) will accept separate sealed bids for multiple work scopes related to 18 duplexes and four single-family homes (22 total buildings) located in the HRA’s Fairmont Homes development in Duluth, MN Bids will be accepted at the HRA King Manor Office located at 222 E. 2nd Street, Duluth, Minnesota, 55805, until 2:00 PM (Local time) on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. HRA reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all bids. There will be a Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting on site at 17 South 68th Avenue West at 10AM on Thursday April 27, 2023 to review a representative unit. This meeting will be a combined Pre-Bid Meeting for separately contracted scopes related to Fairmont Homes. The Owner will receive SEPARATE sealed bids for the project described in general as follows: • Bid Package 1: Removal/Disposal/Replacement of gas water heaters and furnaces on 18 duplexes and 4 single-family homes (22 total buildings). • Bid Package 2: Removal/Disposal/Replacement of asphalt roof shingles and remove/cap existing chimneys on 19 of the 22 buildings. • Bid Package 3: Removal/Disposal/Replacement of prefinished metal, fascia, soffits, and siding/trim on 19 of the 22 buildings. • Bid Package 4: Removal/Disposal/Replacement of all exterior doors and windows on all 22 buildings. This Bid Package has two Bid Alternates. • Bid Package 5: Exterior porch refurbishment at 19 of the 22 buildings. The intent is that all 5 Bid Packages are to be separate contracts, although multiple contracts may be awarded to the same Bidder if deemed beneficial to the DHRA. All bids must be submitted in writing and received by the HRA on or before 2:00 PM Thursday, May 18, 2023. The Bids must be submitted to: Attn: Terry Paczynski, Procurement & Capital Improvement Manager (PCIM) HRA of Duluth, King Manor Office 222 E. 2nd Street Duluth, MN 55805 Copies of the bidding documents, including specifications and drawings, may be obtained by e-mail at tpaczynski@duluthhousing.com and are on file and may be obtained at HRA Office listed above. Bid preparation assistance is available by contacting the HRA PCIM at (218) 529-6308, Monday thru Friday, during normal business hours. Bid documents can also be examined at the following locations: Duluth Builders Exchange; Minneapolis Builders Exchange; and MEDA Minority Contractors Plan Room. Contracts for work under the bid will obligate the contractor and subcontractor not to discriminate in employment practices in accordance with the bid Supplementary Conditions. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER/CONTRACTOR HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF DULUTH, MINNESOTA JILL A. KEPPERS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (April 19 & 26, 2023) 214212