INVITATION FOR BIDS HOUSING AND REDEVELO

INVITATION FOR BIDS HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF DULUTH, MN FAIRMONT HOMES MN 3-2 EXTERIOR IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED IN DULUTH, MN. The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, MN (HRA) will accept sealed bids for the exterior improvements to 18 duplexes and four single-family homes (22 total buildings) located in the HRA’s Fairmont Homes development in Duluth, MN Bids will be accepted at the HRA King Manor Office located at 222 E. 2nd Street, Duluth, Minnesota, 55805, until 2:00 PM (Local time) on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. HRA reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all bids. There will be a non-mandatory Pre-Bid meeting on Thursday February 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM. All interested parties shall meet at 18 S. 68 th Ave West to view one of the four typical unit types. The Owner will receive sealed bids for the project described in general as follows: -Removal/Disposal/Replacement of asphalt roof shingles (and masonry chimneys) and related roofing accessories, prefinished metal fascia and soffits, steel siding, and all metal-wrapped trim, along with all exterior doors and windows, in addition to water heaters and furnaces, on 18 duplexes and 4 single-family homes (22 total buildings) located in the HRA’s Fairmont Homes development in Duluth, MN. -In addition, the project will include exterior porch improvements including but not limited to new decking and all wood trim at 19 of the 22 buildings. -Three (3) of the buildings will include structural modifications which generally will include the construction of new porches along with roof-pitch modifications and over-framed-dormers as a separate project in Spring 2023, which will require coordination between the Exterior Improvements project and the structural modifications project, as it is anticipated both projects will be under construction concurrently. Bid shall be awarded to one contractor; partial/segregated bids will not be accepted. All bids must be submitted in writing and received by the HRA on or before 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The Bids must be submitted to: Attn: Terry Paczynski, Procurement & Capital Improvement Manager (PCIM) HRA of Duluth, King Manor Office 222 E. 2nd Street Duluth, MN 55805 Copies of the bidding documents, including specifications and drawings, may be obtained by e-mail at tpaczynski@duluthhousing.com and are on file and are available for review at HRA Office listed above. Bid preparation assistance is available by contacting the HRA PCIM at (218) 529-6308, Monday thru Friday, during normal business hours. Bid documents can also be examined at the following locations: Duluth Builders Exchange; Minneapolis Builders Exchange; and MEDA Minority Contractors Plan Room. Contracts for work under the bid will obligate the contractor and subcontractor not to discriminate in employment practices in accordance with the bid Supplementary Conditions. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER/CONTRACTOR HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF DULUTH, MINNESOTA JILL A. KEPPERS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (Jan. 25; Feb. 1, 2023) 171139