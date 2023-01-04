INVITATION FOR BIDS HOUSING AND REDEVELO

INVITATION FOR BIDS HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF DULUTH, MN REMOVAL/DISPOSAL/ REPLACEMENT OF FLOOR COVERINGS IN COMMON AND OTHER AREAS OF MIDTOWNE MANORS I (2021 W. 2ND STREET) & II (2011 W. 2ND STREET), INCLUDING ASBESTOS ABATEMENT OF EXISTING FLOOR TILES AND MASTIC DULUTH, MN The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, MN (HRA) will accept sealed bids for the replacement of floor coverings in common and other areas at Midtowne Manors I & II. Bids will be accepted at the HRA Office located on the 1st floor of the King Manor, 222 E. 2nd Street, Duluth, Minnesota, 55805, until 2:00 p.m. (Local Time) Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend the bid opening. HRA reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all bids. A non-mandatory pre-bid walk-thru is scheduled for Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., starting at Midtowne Manor I (2021 W. 2nd St.) and continuing afterward to Midtowne Manor II (2011 W. 2nd St.), Duluth, MN. If unable to attend, additional walk through dates and times may be scheduled upon request. Again, all bids must be submitted in writing and received by the HRA on or before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023, to be considered eligible. Please address bids to: HRA of Duluth, Midtowne Manors I & II Flooring Bid Attn: Terry Paczynski, Procurement & Capital Improvement Manager King Manor, 222 E. 2nd Street, Duluth, MN 55805 Copies of the bidding documents, including specifications, and bid document assistance may be obtained by e-mail at tpaczynski@duluthhousing.com or by calling Terry Paczynski at (218) 529-6308, weekdays during normal business hours. Bid documents may also be examined at the following locations: Duluth Builders Exchange; and Minneapolis Builders Exchange. Contractor and subcontractors shall not discriminate in employment practices in accordance with the bid Supplementary Conditions. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER/CONTRACTOR HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF DULUTH, MINNESOTA JILL A. KEPPERS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (Jan 4 & 11, 2023) 145741