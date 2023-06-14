INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 709 Dulu

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 709 Duluth Public Schools 4316 Rice Lake Road, Ste.108 Duluth, Minnesota 55811 (218) 336-8738 REQUEST FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that Requests for Bids will be received at the Office of the Purchasing Coordinator for Independent School District No.709, 4316 Rice Lake Road, Ste. 108, Duluth, MN 55811, for the following: Due Date: June 29, 2023 Time: 2:00 P. M. For: RE-BID - 1309 Special Student Transportation Services Specifications for the above request for bids can be obtained from the Office of the Purchasing Coordinator for Independent School District No.709, 4316 Rice Lake Road, Ste 108, Duluth, MN 55811. Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, appropriately marked to indicate the specific bid and must be addressed to Cathy Holman, Office of the Purchasing Coordinator for Independent School District No.709, 4316 Rice Lake Road, Ste 108, Duluth, MN 55811. All bids are to be in strict accordance with the bid documents prepared by the School District and filed in the office of the Purchasing Coordinator. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids or parts of bids and to waive informalities. No vendor may withdraw their bid for at least forty-five (45) days from the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids. INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 709 Cathy Holman, Office of the Purchasing Coordinator (June 14 & 21, 2023) 233340