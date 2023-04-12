INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 709 Dulu

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 709 Duluth Public Schools 4316 Rice Lake Road, Ste.108 Duluth, Minnesota 55811 (218) 336-8738 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Notice is hereby given that Requests for Proposals will be received at the Office of the Purchasing Coordinator for Independent School District No.709, 4316 Rice Lake Road, Ste. 108, Duluth, MN 55811, for the following: Due Date: May 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 P. M. For: RFP-314 COPIER SERVICE CONTRACT – DISTRICT WIDE Specifications for the above request for proposals can be obtained from the Office of the Purchasing Coordinator for Independent School District No.709, 4316 Rice Lake Road, Ste 108, Duluth, MN 55811. Each proposal must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, appropriately marked to indicate the proposal and must be addressed to Cathy Holman, Purchasing Coordinator, Office of the Purchasing Coordinator for Independent School District No.709, 4316 Rice Lake Road, Ste 108, Duluth, MN 55811. All proposals are to be in strict accordance with the proposal documents prepared by the School District and filed in the office of the Purchasing Coordinator. The right is reserved to reject any or all proposals or parts of proposals and to waive informalities. No vendor may withdraw their bid for at least sixty (60) days from the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids. INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 709 Cathy Holman, Purchasing Coordinator (April 12 & 19, 2023) 212826