INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 709 Dulu

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 709 Duluth Public Schools 4316 Rice Lake Road, Ste.108 Duluth, Minnesota 55811 (218) 336-8738 REQUEST FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that Requests for Bids will be received at the Office of the Purchasing Coordinator for Independent School District No.709, 4316 Rice Lake Road, Ste. 108, Duluth, MN 55811, for the following: Due Date: April 20, 2023 Time: 2:00 P. M. For: BID-1318 Pizza Service Specifications for the above request for bids can be obtained from the Office of the Purchasing Coordinator for Independent School District No.709, 4316 Rice Lake Road, Ste. 108, Duluth, MN 55811. Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, appropriately marked to indicate the bid number with title and must be addressed to Cathy Holman, Purchasing Coordinator, 4316 Rice Lake Road, Ste. 108, Duluth, MN 55811. Bids will be accepted via email if appropriately marked in the subject line using the bid number and title and emailed to cathy.holman@isd709.org. All bids are to be in strict accordance with the bid documents prepared by the School District and filed in the office of the Purchasing Coordinator. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids or parts of bids and to waive informalities. Vendor bid must be valid until June 30, 2024. INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 709 Cathy Holman, Purchasing Coordinator (March 22 & 29, 2023) 205848