IN THE FAMILY COURT OF MONONGALIA COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA TO: Carleigh Smith 120 North 25th Ave. Duluth, MN 55806 Family Court Civil Action No.: 23-DV-14 Magistrate Court Case No.: 23-M31D-19 ORDER OF PUBLICATION (PROTECTIVE ORDER/ HEARING DATE) 1. The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent, 2. The object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is TO notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above. TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT: If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia. you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Monongalia County, Circuit Clerk’s office. This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until March 9, 2023. (Date) A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 9th day of March, 2023 , at 9:00 AM, before the Monongalia County Family Court. Issued This: Jan 30, 2023 /s/ Donna Hidock Circuit Clerk (Feb 4, 2023) 188149