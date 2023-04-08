Important Information regarding Property Assessments This may affect your 2024 property taxes Notice is hereby given that the Board of Appeal and Equalization of Ault Township shall meet on April 26 2023, at 2pm, at Ault Town Hall, 1839 Brimson Rd, Brimson MN. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation of classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to this local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization Roxanne Maki, Clerk Ault Township (April 8, 2023) 212034