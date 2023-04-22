Important Information Regarding Assessme

Important Information Regarding Assessment and Classification of Property This may affect your 2024 property tax payments. Notice is hereby given that the Board of Appeal and Equalization of the Township of Industrial shall meet on May 3, 2023, from 4-5 p.m., at 7519 Albert Road, Saginaw, MN 55779. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether taxable property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor, and also to determine whether corrections need to be made. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you are still not satisfied with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board shall review the valuation, classification, or both if necessary, and shall correct it as needed. Generally, an appearance before your local board of appeal and equalization is required by law before an appeal can be taken to your county board of appeal and equalization. (April 22, 2023) 216504