GRAND PORTAGE RESERVATION TRIBAL COUNCIL HAT POINT FERRY TERMINAL 211041 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that the Grand Portage Reservation Tribal Council is requesting sealed electronic bids for the Hat Point Ferry Terminal and Marina Redevelopment Project. The project is partially funded by the Economic Development Agency (EDA). EDA Funded items include site demolition, rehabilitation of dock structures, construction of a new boat launch and mobilization & demobilization for EDA funded items. Non-EDA funded items include general site work, new utilities (storm sewer, sanitary, water, & electrical), grading, parking lot, new building and mobilization & demobilization for Non-EDA funded items. The Hat Point Ferry Terminal is located at 402 Upper Road, in Grand Portage, Minnesota. Bids will be accepted until 2:00 pm, Central Standard Time, on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud. The entire bid package and any posted addendums can be viewed on QuestCDN.com and the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.org). Paper copies of the entire bid package will not be available. Bids will only be accepted through QuestCDN.com via their electronic VirtuBidTM online bid service. Late bids will not be accepted. The bid opening will be hosted utilizing a virtual conference program. Information about joining the bid opening meeting will be provided, via addendum, to the plan-holders list. After the bid opening and prior to the award of contract, the lowest responsible bidder will be required to submit bidder qualifications per the specification. No representative of the Owner can alter or verbally modify a written bid condition. OWNER – GRAND PORTAGE RESERVATION TRIBAL COUNCIL P.O. Box 428 Grand Portage, MN 55605 Phone: (218) 475-2801 Contact: Robert Deschampe (June 28; July 5 & 12, 2023) 237506