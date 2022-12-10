FILING NOTICE TOWN OF GNESEN Notice is h

SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Published December 10, 2022 01:40 AM
FILING NOTICE TOWN OF GNESEN Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Gnesen Township, St. Louis County, State of Minnesota, that filing for Town Office will be held for a two week period beginning January 3, 2023. Affidavits of Candidacy shall be filed with the Town Clerk at Gnesen Town Hall, 6356 Howard Gnesen Road, Duluth, MN; between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. To file-please contact the Town Clerk at 218-721-3158 to set up an appointment. Filing will close on January 17, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Filing fee is $2.00. Office to be filled at the Annual March Election is: One (1) Supervisor for a three-year term. Sarah Blix, Clerk Town of Gnesen (Dec. 10, 2022) 129136