FEDERAL/STATE NOTICE OF PROPOSED BANKING FACILITY Notice is hereby given that Bell Bank, Fargo, North Dakota, has made application to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Commissioner of the North Dakota Department of Financial Institutions for consent to establish a facility at 3501 West Arrowhead Road, Duluth MN, 55811. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its regional office located at 1100 Walnut Street, Suite 2100, Kansas City, Missouri 64106. Comments by interested parties must be received by the appropriate regional Director not later than July 30, 2023. The non-confidential portions of the application are on file in the regional office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application will be made available upon request. Additionally, any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments to the Commissioner, North Dakota Department of Financial Institutions in writing by July 30, 2023. Comments may be mailed to the Commissioner, Department of Financial Institutions, 1200 Memorial Highway, Bismarck, North Dakota 58504. You may also request a copy of the application at the above address. You are also advised that per Section 6-03-13.3 and Section 6-08.4-03, North Dakota Century Code, the Commissioner shall take into consideration the following facts in determining whether or not to approve the application: the proposed transaction is consistent with the convenience, needs, and welfare of the people of the community and area served and is otherwise in the public interest; the financial strength of the bank in relation to the cost of establishing and maintaining the separate facility; the proposed transaction will not be detrimental to the safety and soundness of Bell Bank; and any new officers and directors are qualified and possess appropriate experience and financial responsibility. This Notice is published pursuant to Section 303.7 of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s Rules and Regulations and North Dakota Administrative Code 13-02-05-05.1. Michael Solberg, CEO Bell Bank (July 8 & 15, 2023) 239448